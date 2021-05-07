Grid manager assures ample electric power for Texas summer

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2021 at 4:45 am

AUSTIN (AP) – The group that manages the grid that provides electric power to most of Texas assures that the grid will provide sufficient power to meet peak summer demand. In a Thursday statement, however, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said it expects record-breaking demand for electric power that could mean tight reserve supply margins. ERCOT says it’s checking high-risk situations to prevent a recurrence of the February cold wave’s catastrophic grid collapse that left more than 100 dead. Many died of hypothermia or carbon monoxide poisoning. ERCOT also says it plans to inspect summer weatherization at selected power plants.

