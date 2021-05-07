Texas GOP’s voting restriction bill heads toward House vote

Posted/updated on: May 7, 2021 at 4:43 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Lawmakers in Texas are debating Republican proposals aimed at continuing that party’s national push for tightening voting restrictions, even as Democrats say the legislation would hurt voters of any party. Democrat Rep. Jessica Gonzalez said Thursday on the House floor that restrictions prohibiting county officials from sending mail-ballot request forms to all registered voters and limiting early voting would affect all eligible voters. The debate in Texas came the same day Florida’s Republican governor signed a wide-ranging bill to make his the latest state to toughen election rules. Debate was expected to continue late into the night. If passed, the legislation would move to the Senate.

Go Back