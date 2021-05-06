Smith County Elections Commission Accepts Resignation of Elections Administrator

TYLER — The Smith County Elections Commission Thursday accepted the resignation of Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez. According to a county news release, Hernandez submitted a letter of resignation Monday to County Judge Nathaniel Moran. On Tuesday, Hernandez sent Moran a second letter asking to rescind her resignation. However, after discussing the issue in executive session, the Elections Commission decided to accept the resignation and rejected the letter to rescind it. The Elections Commission also voted to offer Michelle Allcon the position of Interim Smith County Elections Administrator while the county works to fill the position permanently. Ms. Allcon serves as Elections Coordinator for Erath County.

