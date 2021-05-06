Robert Downey Jr. mourns the loss of his “brother,” longtime assistant Jimmy Rich

Downey and Rich at 2019 Fox's Teen Choice Awards - Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX

Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram Thursday to memorialize Jimmy Rich, who had been the actor's assistant for years, and who was killed in a car accident Wednesday night.

The Iron Man star remembered Rich as a, "brother, a right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit."

Downey added, "all the fans...knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career..."

The actor closed his post by giving his "condolences to [Jimmy's] beautiful family," adding "Peace Be Unto You."

