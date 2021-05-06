Masks optional in TISD starting Monday

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2021 at 4:16 pm

TYLER — Starting Monday, May 10, face coverings will be optional for all Tyler ISD students and staff while at school or on school property. TISD trustees approved the adjustment to the District’s “Return to Learn” health and safety protocols Thursday in a 6-0 vote. “Over the last eight weeks, Tyler ISD has averaged only 4.2 cases (of COVID-19) among its more than 20,000 students and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said in a prepared statement. “Also, with the declining numbers in our community and the many vaccination opportunities that our staff has had, Trustees agree it’s safe to lift the face-covering requirement.” Go here for lots more on this story.

Go Back