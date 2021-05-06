Nominations accepted for “Doc” Ballard Award

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2021 at 4:33 pm

TYLER — Nominations are now being accepted for the “Doc” Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health. According to the NET Health website, the accolade “is NET Health’s highest honor, awarded to an individual or organization that exemplifies the concept of public health, as distinguished by dedication to the goal of protecting and promoting the health of the community.” The nominee does not have to be a doctor or health professional; services provided by the nominee can be in cultural, civic, religious, or philanthropic endeavors, according to officials. This year’s honoree will be announced at the NET Health Board of Directors meeting scheduled for June 24th. Click here for more information.

