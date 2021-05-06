Tyler Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast draws hundreds

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2021 at 12:26 pm

TYLER — Tyler’s annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast returns to an in-person format for the first time in two years, drawing some 500 people to Green Acres Baptist Church’s Crosswalk Conference Center. Mayor Don Warren was clearly impressed with the spectacle. He told KTBB, “To see them there, just praying for the community…to me it was just overwhelming.” He adds, “I looked up at one point and just saw this, and I thought…this is where I live… There’s a power of prayer, and to see it and to feel it…was remarkable.” The gathering is held in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer.

