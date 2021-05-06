Police seek hit-and-run suspect

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2021 at 12:32 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview police are looking for the driver of a car that hit someone in a street and drove away. According to our news partner KETK, the person went to the hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries after being hit at 11:50 p.m. Sunday on Estes Parkway. Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a beige 2006 Honda Civic with passenger-side damage to the front bumper and mirror. People with leads can call 903-237-1188 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867), or go here.

