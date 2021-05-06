Former nurse indicted for murder of fourth victim

SMITH COUNTY — Newly obtained court documents reveal that the former CHRISTUS nurse accused of killing three patients has been indicted for a fourth murder. According to our news partner KETK, William George Davis, 37, was arrested back in 2018 and charged with capital murder of multiple persons along with five counts of aggravated assault. The original indictment for capital murder from nearly three years ago listed Christopher Greenway, John Lafferty, and Ronald Clark as victims. They died between June 2017 and August 2017.

However, the new indictment now includes Joseph Kalina. The original victim list that was released in 2018 showed that Kalina was “injured” on January 25, 2018. It is unclear when he died, but the new indictment was returned by a Smith County grand jury on April 25 of this year. Just days before this new indictment was handed up, Davis’ defense attorneys filed a motion to suppress interviews that he had with police officers. They claim that he had already asked for an attorney and that any interrogation of him should have been stopped.

Davis served as a registered nurse for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, but was fired back in February 2018 for “falsification of care events and his unethical practice related to failure to disclose interventions provided.”

On March 16, 2018, the Texas Board of Nursing issued a Temporary Suspension Order against Davis, citing cases in which the board determined Davis was a “continuing and imminent threat to the public welfare.”

A later investigation by hospital staff and police revealed that it was likely a crime had occurred with the injury and death of several patients that were considered “statistical anomalies.”

