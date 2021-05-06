Demi Moore sweetly reacts to daughter Tallulah’s engagement

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2021 at 8:17 am

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Demi Moore couldn't contain her excitement at the news of her daughter Tallulah Willis' engagement, and she shared her reaction to the news in a cute Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family," Moore captioned a photo of Tallulah and her fiancé Dillon Bass, and another of her and her other two daughters, Rumer and Scout Willis hearing the news on a FaceTime call.

Moore also re-posted both Tallulah and her future son-in-law's engagement posts to her Instagram stories.

Tallulah, 27, announced her engagement on Tuesday, showing off her new engagement ring in an Instagram video. "HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED," she captioned the clip.

Willis also posted a series of photos of Bass proposing, commenting, "With absolute most certainty."

Both Rumer and Scout shared touching tributes to the the couple, whom Scout dubbed, "the first official WILLIS BROTHER."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back