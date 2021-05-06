Willow Smith unveils epic Mother’s Day gift she organized for mom Jada Pinkett Smith

L-R -- Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris/Facebook Live

Willow Smith went all out for Mother's Day. The "Whip My Hair" singer revealed that she orchestrated the ultimate reunion for mom Jada Pinkett Smith by getting her metal band back together.

On Wednesday's Red Table Talk on Facebook Live, Willow invited Wicked Wisdom to help her with a special performance.

The 20-year-old first touched upon some of the earliest memories she has of her mom's nu metal band -- of which she was frontwoman -- and, shared some old home videos and photos, including one of her cleaning the tour bus with her brother Jaden.

"This is the music that I grew up around," said Willow, adding she is her mom's "biggest fan" because, in her eyes, Jada is "Superwoman." She also noted how she "wanted to ride on the security guard's shoulders to watch [my mom] perform."

"I felt it was only right or me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up is about," Willow teased before spilling the beans -- she was about to step in her mother's shoes and perform with Wicked Wisdom.

Unbeknownst to Jada, crew members were hard at work setting up a concert space outside as the band waited with instruments at the ready.

"We're just hoping for that one tear," teased Willow, revealing that they were going to perform "Bleed All over Me," her favorite song.

Willow also revealed before diving into the performance that the top-secret plan had been in the works "for a couple months."

The plan to get her mother to cry was a success, as the camera cut to Jada dabbing away at some tears. She also lip-synced along to the song and even rushed the stage to throw her arms around Willow when the performance was over.

