Josh Duggar released, can’t live at home, as more disturbing allegations surface

Posted/updated on: May 6, 2021 at 7:47 am

Josh Duggar is being released from jail, but he won't be going home.

A judge ruled that Duggar was not a flight risk, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas tells TMZ. However, the 19 Kids and Counting star has been turned over to third-party custodians and has to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Josh reportedly can't have any contact with minors or possess any internet devices, but he can visit with his own minor children -- five-month old Maryella Hope, three-year-old Mason Garrett, five-year-old Meredith Grace, seven-year-old Marcus Anthony, nine-year-old Michael James, and 11-year-old Mackynzie Renée -- as long as their mother is there.

Duggar appeared via Zoom on Wednesday for a court hearing in his child pornography case, according to the gossip website. During the hearing, a Department of Homeland Security agent claimed Josh's computer had more than 200 images involving naked minors and child sex abuse material -- some as young as five years old.

The feds cite witnesses, including friends and family, who brought up Josh's alleged addiction to porn in interviews with law enforcement.

However, when Josh's defense asked the agent if there was any evidence Duggar had viewed the alleged images, the agent said he hadn't "directly" seen Josh checking out child porn.

Duggar was arrested last week and charged with possession of and receiving child pornography. He pleaded not guilty and remains in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

