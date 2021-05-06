Prince Harry, Meghan’s son Archie Sussex celebrates second birthday

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Archie Sussex, the oldest child of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, is turning 2.

The young royal and great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip is expected to celebrate his second birthday in California, where his family moved last year from the United Kingdom.

Archie received birthday wishes on social media from his family members in the U.K., including his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, his uncle and aunt, Prince William and Duchess Kate, and his grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, duchess of Cornwall.

Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈



📸 Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021

Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂



📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021

Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂



📷 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/7XMXIKs1Qv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2021

Archie will become a big brother this summer, when Meghan is expected to give birth to her second child, a girl.

"Amazing. Just grateful," Harry told Oprah Winfrey in March about becoming a father again. "To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, I mean, what more can you ask for?"

"Now we've got our family," he said. "We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs."

Archie has only been seen publicly a handful of times in his first years of life, but Harry and Meghan gave a glimpse into his life during their tell-all interview with Winfrey.

The Sussexes revealed Archie is "on a roll" with his vocabulary, most recently saying "hydrate" and telling visitors to the family's Santa Barbara-area home to "drive safe."

"Whenever anyone leaves the house, he's like, 'Drive safe,'" said Harry.

Harry, who grew up living in royal palaces in the U.K., spoke about Archie when asked by Winfrey what he cherishes most about his life in the United States.

"I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat, and taking him on these bike rides, something which I never was able to do when I was young," Harry said. "I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out and he's like, 'Wooh,' chatting, chatting, chatting, going, 'palm tree,' 'house,' all this sort of stuff."

"And I do, I think to myself, wow," said Harry, who added he also loves going on hikes and going to the beach with Archie, Meghan and their dogs.

The Sussexes shared with Winfrey what appears to be family footage of Archie playing on the beach with Meghan and one of their dogs.

At the family's multi-million dollar home in Montecito, California, Archie is known to have an outdoor playhouse that was the setting for the family's Christmas card last year.

Archie also has a chicken coop on his family's property that is named after him.

Winfrey and Harry and Meghan filmed inside the coop, which hosts a sign that reads, "Archie's Chick Inn — established 2021."

