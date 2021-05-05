Zara announces launch of its 1st beauty collection

borchee/iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Apparel company Zara announced the launch of its first beauty collection.

Zara Beauty will feature accessibly priced makeup, inlcuding for eyes and nails, the brand said.

Zara said its new collection is aimed at embracing individuality, and offers over 130 diverse shades throughout the product line.

It also features refillable packaging to help eliminate unnecessary waste.

Some of the new collection's products include a Nourishing Jelly Lip Oil, Metal Foil Loose Pigment and Refillable Cheek Palette.

Products range from $7.90 to $25.90, with refills starting at $4.90.

According to Zara, the formulas are clean and in accordance to European Regulation 1223/2009 on cosmetics and their safety.

"Zara Beauty formulas are consciously crafted with high-performance ingredients," the company said in a press release.

The new line of makeup was developed with creative direction from British makeup artist Diane Kendal.

"Celebrating individuality, the launch campaign has been shot by nine world-renowned photographers: Steven Meisel, David Sims, Marilyn Minter, Oliver Hadlee Pearch, Zoë Ghertner, Craig McDean, Nadine Ijewere, Mario Sorrenti and Fabien Baron," the release added.

Zara Beauty will be available online and at select retail locations starting May 12.

