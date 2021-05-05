Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving get $35K fines for violating NBA’s media access rules

By MALIKA ANDREWS

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets each have been fined $35,000 for violating the NBA’s media access rules, the league announced on Wednesday.

“The fines result from Irving’s repeated refusal to participate in postgame media availability,” the league said in a statement.

The NBA requires that healthy players be made available upon request to reporters before or after every game. Throughout the season, Irving has declined on several occasions to be available in a news conference. Most recently, Irving declined requests — including those from ESPN — to speak to reporters after the Nets’ 124-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

This marks the second time this season that Irving and the Nets have been fined for a failure to comply with the league’s media guidelines. In December, Irving and the Nets were each fined $25,000 after he declined numerous requests to speak to reporters during training camp.

Afterward, Irving appeared to react to the fine on Instagram.

“I pray we utilize the ‘fine money’ for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently,” Irving wrote. “[I am] here for Peace, Love and Greatness. So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here.”

He added, “I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more.”

Irving has played in 49 of the Nets’ 66 games this season. He is averaging 27 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

