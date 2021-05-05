More vaccination opportunities in East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2021 at 6:30 pm

TYLER — NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB Wednesday that they are administering COVID-19 vaccines not only at Harvey Convention Center but all over East Texas. Among the locations: First Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City, the Rains County storm shelter, the Van Zandt County Fairgrounds, and the Winnsboro train depot. Roberts also said they have added the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for people wanting to be immunized. You can contact NET Health for more information. Also a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled next week at Sunshine Missionary Baptist Church, northeast of New Chapel Hill. Smith County officials say the clinic will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, and is available for free to people ages 16 and older. Read more here.

Go Back