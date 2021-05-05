MTV announces presenters for MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

MTV announces presenters for MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTEDPosted/updated on: May 5, 2021 at 4:41 pm
MTV has announced an exhaustive list of presenters for both its Movie & TV Awards, airing Sunday, May 16 at 9pm Eastern time, and its inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which airs the following night.
Comic, former SNL star and Supermarket Sweep host Leslie Jones will host the former, while comic and actress Nikki Glaser will host the latter, which airs Monday, May 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.
Here is the full list of presenters for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will be held live at the Palladium in Los Angeles:
Addison Rae (nominated for “Breakthrough Social Star”)
Antonia Gentry (nominated for Ginny and Georgia)
Anthony Mackie (nominated for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Chase Stokes (nominated for Outer Banks)
Eric Andre (nominated for Bad Trip)
Henry Golding
Jacob Elordi
Jonathan Daviss
Justin Hartley
Madelyn Cline (nominated for Outer Banks)
Madison Bailey
Mandy Moore
Nasim Pedrad
Patrick Wilson
Riley Keough
Rudy Pankow
Tanner Buchanan
Taylour Paige
Tom Hiddleston
Vera Farmiga
Yvonne Orji
Presenters for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Angelina Pivarnick (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)
Anna Shay
Bretman Rock (nominated for “Breakthrough Social Star”)
Brie Bella
Nikki Bella
Charli D’Amelio (nominated for “Breakthrough Social Star”)
Chrishell Stause (nominated for Selling Sunset)
Christine Chiu
Christine Quinn (nominated for Selling Sunset)
Dixie D’Amelio
Erika Jayne
Gottmik (nominated for RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Heather Rae Young
Heidi D’Amelio
Heidi Klum
Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)
Kim Lee
Marc D’Amelio
Mary Fitzgerald
Nicole Polizzi (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)
Paris Hilton
Princess Love
Ray J
Symone (nominated for RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Tayshia Adams
Vinny Guadagnino (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)
Winnie Harlow
