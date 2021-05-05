Today is Wednesday May 05, 2021

MTV announces presenters for MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2021 at 4:41 pm
MTV

MTV has announced an exhaustive list of presenters for both its Movie & TV Awards, airing Sunday, May 16 at 9pm Eastern time, and its inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which airs the following night.

Comic, former SNL star and Supermarket Sweep host Leslie Jones will host the former, while comic and actress Nikki Glaser will host the latter, which airs Monday, May 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern time. 

Here is the full list of presenters for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will be held live at the Palladium in Los Angeles: 
 
Addison Rae (nominated for “Breakthrough Social Star”)
Antonia Gentry (nominated for Ginny and Georgia)
Anthony Mackie (nominated for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Chase Stokes (nominated for Outer Banks)
Eric Andre (nominated for Bad Trip)
Henry Golding 
Jacob Elordi
Jonathan Daviss
Justin Hartley 
Madelyn Cline (nominated for Outer Banks)
Madison Bailey
Mandy Moore 
Nasim Pedrad 
Patrick Wilson 
Riley Keough
Rudy Pankow
Tanner Buchanan 
Taylour Paige 
Tom Hiddleston 
Vera Farmiga
Yvonne Orji 

Presenters for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

Angelina Pivarnick (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)
Anna Shay 
Bretman Rock (nominated for “Breakthrough Social Star”)
Brie Bella 
Nikki Bella 
Charli D’Amelio (nominated for “Breakthrough Social Star”)
Chrishell Stause (nominated for Selling Sunset)
Christine Chiu 
Christine Quinn (nominated for Selling Sunset)
Dixie D’Amelio 
Erika Jayne
Gottmik (nominated for RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Heather Rae Young 
Heidi D’Amelio
Heidi Klum 
Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)
Kim Lee 
Marc D’Amelio 
Mary Fitzgerald 
Nicole Polizzi (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)
Paris Hilton 
Princess Love 
Ray J 
Symone (nominated for RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Tayshia Adams 
Vinny Guadagnino (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)
Winnie Harlow

