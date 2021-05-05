MTV announces presenters for MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2021 at 4:41 pm

MTV

MTV has announced an exhaustive list of presenters for both its Movie & TV Awards, airing Sunday, May 16 at 9pm Eastern time, and its inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which airs the following night.

Comic, former SNL star and Supermarket Sweep host Leslie Jones will host the former, while comic and actress Nikki Glaser will host the latter, which airs Monday, May 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Here is the full list of presenters for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will be held live at the Palladium in Los Angeles:



Addison Rae (nominated for “Breakthrough Social Star”)

Antonia Gentry (nominated for Ginny and Georgia)

Anthony Mackie (nominated for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Chase Stokes (nominated for Outer Banks)

Eric Andre (nominated for Bad Trip)

Henry Golding

Jacob Elordi

Jonathan Daviss

Justin Hartley

Madelyn Cline (nominated for Outer Banks)

Madison Bailey

Mandy Moore

Nasim Pedrad

Patrick Wilson

Riley Keough

Rudy Pankow

Tanner Buchanan

Taylour Paige

Tom Hiddleston

Vera Farmiga

Yvonne Orji

Presenters for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED



Angelina Pivarnick (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Anna Shay

Bretman Rock (nominated for “Breakthrough Social Star”)

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

Charli D’Amelio (nominated for “Breakthrough Social Star”)

Chrishell Stause (nominated for Selling Sunset)

Christine Chiu

Christine Quinn (nominated for Selling Sunset)

Dixie D’Amelio

Erika Jayne

Gottmik (nominated for RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heather Rae Young

Heidi D’Amelio

Heidi Klum

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Kim Lee

Marc D’Amelio

Mary Fitzgerald

Nicole Polizzi (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Paris Hilton

Princess Love

Ray J

Symone (nominated for RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Tayshia Adams

Vinny Guadagnino (nominated for Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

Winnie Harlow

