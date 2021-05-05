Portion of Smith County Road 1113 to close for roadwork

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2021 at 4:49 pm

TYLER — A portion of Smith County Road 1113, also known as Lake Placid Road, will be closed starting next week so a culvert can be replaced. The project covers just under two miles of roadway between Greenbriar Road and CR 1141. The work will require the closing of Lake Placid Road to through traffic between Greenbriar Road and CR 1101. It all begins this Monday and will last about six weeks. The public is encouraged to use alternate routes. Message boards alerting the public of the closure have been installed on Lake Placid Road by the contractor.

