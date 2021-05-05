Megan Thee Stallion lands a pet series for Snapchat’s Originals lineup

Snapchat has announced a slew of new original shows, including a pet series with dog lover Megan Thee Stallion.

The "Savage" rapper will be joined by a number of celebrity friends and their pets in the unscripted series, Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion, from Will Smith's Westbrook Media company. The flyer features Megan and her french bulldog, known as frenchie4oe on Instagram.

The series may also include Megan's other fur babies named Dos, 5ive and X, the latter of whom she adopted last September.

Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion joins the 128 Snap Original series that launched last year. Each episode is typically five minutes long, attracting over 400 million views including 93% of the Gen Z population in the U.S., according to Snapchat. The new Snap Originals series will address issues "most important" to Generation Z and shed light on everything from "social issues and racial injustice, to honest conversations on mental health and climate change."

Other new series include Coming Out from actress Chloë Grace Moretz, the futuristic drama Breakwater, and the personalized sketch comedy series The Me and You Show.

