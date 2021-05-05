Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2021 at 1:35 pm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi say a small plane crashed into a house, killing a toddler and two adults in the aircraft and a man in the home. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that two investigators were on the way to the house in Hattiesburg. Authorities say the crash happened late Tuesday. The victims on board the aircraft were from Wichita Falls, Texas. The plane has been identified as a Mitsubishi MU-2B-60. It can hold a crew of two, plus six passengers.

