Man wanted for posing as officer

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2021 at 1:53 pm

ARP — Arp Police are searching for a man they believe is posing as a law enforcement officer. Arp police pulled Cornelius Redwine Jr. over on Monday. At that time Redwine presented a law enforcement identification card indicating that he was active duty. Upon further investigation, it was found that Redwine had not been an active member of a law enforcement agency for several weeks. An arrest warrant has been issued for false identification as a peace officer. If you know Redwine’s location, contact the Smith County Dispatch Non-emergency number at 903-566-6600 and ask to speak with an Arp Police Officer.

