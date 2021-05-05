Michael B. Jordan teases Kilmonger’s potential return in ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2021 at 11:29 am

Marvel Studios

Never say never when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Michael B. Jordan did all but shoot down the idea of his Black Panther character, Erik Killmonger, making a comeback even though he died in the film. In fact, he's all for it -- as long as "it's the right thing."

"There's always a love I have for those characters and Erik is definitely one of those that means a lot to me," he said. "So only if it's the right thing and it's impactful and if I could add something to it. If it means something then, yeah, I wanna be a part of that journey, you know?"

Although the Without Remorse actor, 34, admitted that he's not sure what director Ryan Coogler is doing with the upcoming sequel, he stated that the duo are, "definitely gonna do projects together in the future."

The pair first collaborated on the acclaimed 2013 drama Fruitvale Station, before Jordan starred in Coogler's 2015 hit Creed. Coogler also produced Creed II, and is a producer on the third installment, on which Jordan is making his directorial debut, and which was co-written by Ryan Coogler's brother Keegan.

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios announced that the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will be released July 8, 2022.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back