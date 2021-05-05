Zendaya shares behind-the-scenes look at ‘Euphoria’s second season

May 5, 2021

Courtesy of HBO

Filming on Euphoria's second season is finally underway after being put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is none happier than Zendaya.

The 24-year-old actress, who plays Rue, shared a series of behind the scenes photos on her Instagram Story while on the set of the HBO drama.

"Missed this kid," Zendaya captioned a shot of masked co-star Angus Cloud -- who plays drug dealer Fez -- seated on a kitchen counter dressed in baggy jeans, a blue crew neck.

"And these kids..." she added along with a picture of friend Alex and lighting technician Danny Durr relaxing on a couch in between takes.

Zendaya ended her slideshow with a photo of sound stage seven, where Euphoria is filmed. "Just being back here in general...missed it," she captioned the pic.

Euphoria's season one finale ended with Rue and Jules -- played by Hunter Shafer -- planning to run away together until Rue backed out, leaving Jules to leave without her, which caused Rue to relapse.

HBO dropped two so-called "bridge episodes" to hold fans over until the delayed season two.

The first, titled "Trouble Don't Always Last," aired in December and showed Rue celebrating Christmas alone in a diner, while replaying the incident in her mind as her sponsor Ali -- played by Colman Domingo -- helps her out.

The second special episode, which aired in January, titled "F*** Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob,” followed Jules over the Christmas holiday as she reflected on the past year.

Season two of Euphoria is expected to premiere later this year or in early 2022.

