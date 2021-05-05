Blue Jays to move temporary home location to Buffalo, New York again

(NEW YORK) -- The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to their “home away from home” in Buffalo, New York next month.

The team announced on Wednesday that on June 1 it will be moving its home location to Sahlen Field, where the ball club’s Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons reside.

Buffalo, we’re BACK!⁰⁰We’ll see you June 1st 👋 pic.twitter.com/LptYcKOAZD — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 5, 2021

So far this season, the Blue Jays have been playing their home games at TD Ballpark, the team’s spring training site in Dunedin, Florida. Due to restrictions set by the Canadian government amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Blue Jays have been unable to play on their home field at Rogers Centre in Toronto since September 2019.

During the shortened MLB season last year, Toronto played its home games in Sahlen Field, finishing with a record of 17-9.

In preparation for its relocation to Buffalo, the Blue Jays, in a joint collaboration with the Bisons, will be making some upgrades to Sahlen Field, including moving the bullpens off the field, building new batting cages, installing a new weight room and renovating clubhouse facilities.

Tickets for Toronto’s first eight home games in Buffalo will go on sale on May 13. In accordance with local and state guidelines, the stadium will only be filled to a 24% capacity.

