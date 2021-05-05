Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina Lohan, pleads not guilty to 2020 DWI charge

Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to drunk driving charges stemming from a January 2020 crash in the parking lot of the Merrick Mall on Long Island, New York, ABC News has learned.



Dina, 58, was indicted by a grand jury in Nassau County on charges of felony drunk driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and leaving an accident scene after she rear-ended another vehicle with her Mercedes-Benz.

She was arraigned on the indictment virtually and ordered to remain free on her own recognizance. Her driver's license remains suspended.

According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver's seat of her Mercedes with the engine on and observed her with the odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes, and slurred speech.

The officer said when Lohan got out of the car, she fell to the ground and accused the officer of pushing her and claimed she had only had one glass of wine.

Lohan faces up to 4 years if convicted. She’s due back in court on June 16.



Nassau County prosecutors recommended six months incarceration with five years probation in an earlier court appearance.

