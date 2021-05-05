In new ad, Ryan Reynolds reveals his mom once mistakenly sent a NSFW text to his brother

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2021 at 7:49 am

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Ryan Reynolds is encouraging his fans to celebrate the end of COVID-19 restrictions responsibly, especially when it comes to drinking around their cellphones.

In a new PSA that marries two of his business ventures, Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin, the Deadpool star remarked, "It's been a long and dark period. But finally a light has started to shine. Bars and restaurants are opening their doors and the distance between us all is finally starting to disappear."

While that is something worth feeling excited about, cautions Reynolds, "I feel a special obligation to remind everyone watching, please don't Aviation & Mint."

The 44-year-old actor begins walking among a growing field of spicy text messages as he furthers, "I know you've been alone for a really long time... but when you Aviation & Mint, it never goes well. Dignity and grammar can vanish in an instant."

Reynolds, who also noted the common error of sending a suggestive message to the wrong individual, then highlights one NSFW text in particular, which he reveals was from his mother.

"This is an actual text my mother sent to my brother after just a half of gin and tonic," he smirks. "True story."

The text, for those curious, reads "I'm having a bath. Wanna join?" It also includes three suggestive eggplant emojis.

"So please, as you get back out there," the Free Guy star pleads, "don't completely lose your s***."

Reynolds captioned the video, "My mom literally sent that text to my brother. Not kidding. Be careful out there..."

(Note: Linked video contains censored profanity)

