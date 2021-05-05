Cinco de Mayo 2021: Where to get the best free food, giveaways and discounts

Posted/updated on: May 5, 2021 at 6:58 am

Moussa81/iStock

(NEW YORK) -- The holiday that remembers Mexico's victory at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, has become synonymous with delicious food and drinks to celebrate Mexican culture and cuisine.

These Cinco de Mayo restaurants and food brands are offering day-only promotions all around the country. Check out some of the popular discounts and giveaways below:

Cholula: Free Burrito

The beloved hot sauce brand that's crafted and bottled in Mexico launched burrito insurance for DoorDash customers who have experienced a #BurritoDown moment -- when an over-stuffed tortilla tears or falls apart at the seams.

When ordering through the app or online, thousands of local and national participating restaurants in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and New York City will accept the code BURRITODOWN for $20 off an order that includes a burrito, without delivery fees. Plus, select orders will come with a mini bottle of Cholula to spice up the Cinco de Mayo meal.

Each participating location made the list of the Top 10 cities with the most Mexican restaurants and the most authentic Mexican restaurants, according to data collected from Datafiniti by Cholula.

Additionally, Cholula is helping out home cooks who want to celebrate in their own kitchen and shared a simple burrito folding tutorial, plus a recipe for the ultimate chicken burrito.

Chipotle: Five Days of Giveaways

Fans can win big this Cinco de Mayo at Chipotle. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain relaunched its signature trivia game, Chipotle IQ, and the first 50,000 fans to correctly answer 10 questions about the brand will get a special buy one, get one offer. Fans who score a perfect mark on the test but miss out on the BOGO offer will also be entered to win one of 100 limited edition $500 Chipotle gift cards.

The brand will also give away additional gift cards on the Instagram page for the final five fans who comment "last" on their Cinco de Mayo post just before 5:55 pm ET.

Blaze Pizza: Free Tajín Seasoning

The fast-casual pizza franchise unveiled a new limited-time collaboration with Tajín chili lime seasoning and will give away over 50,000 mini bottles of Tajín at restaurants nationwide with any order while supplies last.

Starting Wednesday through June 9, all U.S. locations will feature a new Chipotle Ranch Chicken Pizza made with roasted corn, house-made chipotle ranch dressing and topped with Tajín Clásico seasoning. Additionally, the seasoning will be available through that time for orders on any custom-built pizza. Blaze Reward members who add Tajín to any pizza will automatically receive $2 off on orders placed between May 17 and May 23.

Tipsy Scoop: Tequila-infused flavor giveaway

The boutique boozy ice cream and sorbet brand teamed up with Natalie's Juices for a sweet giveaway in tandem with Cinco de Mayo and National Orange Juice Day.

The special limited-edition flavor collaboration includes "The Tipsy Squeeze," a tequila-infused ice cream with the award-winning OJ and "The Spicy Fiesta," a boozy sorbet made with fresh margarita mix.

