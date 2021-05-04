Man sentenced to 7 years prison for pawning stolen items from client in his care

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 5:00 pm

TYLER — A Tyler man was sentenced to 7 years in prison Tuesday for pawning stolen items that he admitted to taking from a dementia patient under his care. According to our news partner KETK, Delbert Simpson Jr., 35, had been caring for a man suffering from Parkinson’s and dementia since February 2018. His family became suspicious in September 2019 when they contacted authorities to document several items in their home were missing. A week later, the daughter called back reporting even more items were missing and they wanted to file an additional report and press charges.

Go Back