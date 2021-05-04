Will Smith, Alicia Keys tapped for YouTube docuseries; Harold Perrineau to headline Epix’s ‘From’ & more

James Bailey

Will Smith and Alicia Keys are two of the stars who've been tapped for forthcoming YouTube docuseries.

Smith will lead the unscripted series Best Shape of My Life, which will center on his latest fitness journey. Premiering in 2022, the series will follow the actor as he works to improve his health with the help of guests including pro athletes, scientists, experts and top YouTube creators.

Keys, meanwhile, will launch the docuseries Noted. Premiering this summer, it'll follow the singer-songwriter as she celebrates the 20th anniversary of Songs in A Minor and returns to the studio for her eighth album.

Additionally, rap group Migos will serve as executive producers for the upcoming YouTube docuseries Ice Cold. This series which will centers on "hip-hop jewelry," will "explore deeper issues around racial inequity and the American dream." It premieres on Migos' YouTube channel this summer.

In other news, Harold Perrineau will headline the upcoming Epix sci-fi horror series From, Deadline has learned. The series centers on a town in middle America that "traps all those who enter." Perrineau will play Boyd Stevens, a sheriff who helps keep the town together while he also searches for "a way to escape this seemingly inescapable nightmare." There's no word on when this series will launch.

Finally, Zendaya, Michaela Coel, and Steve McQueen are among those who have been nominated for the 2021 Peabody Awards.

Zendaya received a nod for Euphoria Special: Part 1: Rue ‘Trouble Don’t Last Always; Coel was nominated for her HBO series I May Destroy You; and McQueen was acknowledged for his Amazon anthology series Small Axe.

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams also received a well-deserved nomination for her Amazon doc All In: The Fight for Democracy.

To see the full list of nominees, go to Peabodyawards.com.

