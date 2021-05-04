On ‘Star Wars’ Day, Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd posts pic of son watching grandma in ‘A New Hope’

Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, chose to honor her mom on Star Wars Day in a special way.

In an Instagram post, Billie captured her infant son watching his grandmother as Princess Leia in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

Billie's son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, whose dad is her fiancée Austen Rydell, is only seven months old, but he's already strong in the Force. He's seen from behind, wearing a crocheted version of Princess Leia's famous "cinnamon bun" hairdo, and his attention is focused on a laptop that's displaying a close-up of Fisher's face in the closing scene of the 1977 film.

In another pic, the baby's face is cropped out, but he's kicking back while wearing a onesie emblazoned with a stylized version of Princess Leia on it. The post has earned nearly 300,000 likes and counting.

Lourd, who lost her 60-year-old mother to a fatal heart attack in 2016 -- and then her grandmother Debbie Reynolds to a stroke the very next day -- also took to YouTube today as part of The Child Mind Institute's "Getting Better Together" mental health campaign.

"As any of you who have lost a loved one know, it can make you feel extremely alone, but I'm here to tell you that you're not," said Lourd, who appeared in the Star Wars sequel films. She also doubled for her mother after her death in a flashback scene in The Rise of Skywalker.

"Grief has become even more universal during this unprecedented and awful year. And more people than you realize might be going through exactly what you're going through," Billie added, imploring people not to isolate themselves, but instead to reach out if they "find themselves struggling."





