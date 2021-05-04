NETRMA announces work between HWY 31 and I-20

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 4:31 pm

TYLER — Drivers should be prepared for delays on Toll 49 between HWY 31 and I-20 on Wednesday through Friday, daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority announced seal coat work and other maintenance assignments that are scheduled for the main lanes, shoulders, and overpasses, as well as underpasses. Motorists are urged to watch for guidance on message boards while work is being completed.

