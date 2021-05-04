Smith County Elections Administrator resigns after months on the job

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 2:40 pm

TYLER — Two days after presiding over her first elections race in Smith County, Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez is stepping down. According to our news partner KETK, Hernandez submitted a letter of resignation Monday to Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. Hernandez was hired in January. Her last day is Friday. The county elections commission will find her replacement. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber, County Clerk Karen Phillips, Democratic Party Chair Michael Tolbert and Republican Party Chair David Stein all make up the commission. The group will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday. The county did not publicly respond regarding Hernandez, only saying “Smith County does not comment on personnel matters.”

