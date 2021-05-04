Details released in weekend wreck that killed Tyler High student

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 2:38 pm

TYLER — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced preliminary investigation results from a fatal weekend wreck that killed a Tyler High student. DPS said Tuesday that Troopers responded to a fatal crash on HWY 31 that killed Patrianna Pettigrew, 18. Investigators believe that weather played a factor in the wreck eight miles east of Tyler. Authorities believe Pettigrew lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line hitting Logan Qualls, 18, of Winona. Qualls was transported to UT Health East Texas Tyler in stable condition. A passenger traveling with Pettigrew, identified as Talia Janae Smith, 20, of Tyler was transported to UT Health East Texas Tyler in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.

