Morphe launching Coca-Cola makeup collab

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 3:08 pm

(NEW YORK) -- Get ready for some major flower power.

Morphe is bringing us back to the '70s with its latest collaboration with Coca-Cola.

"Coca-Cola 1971: The Unity Collection" includes everything you need to create a fun look for summer.

According to Morphe, the collaboration "celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1971 Unity Campaign and represents peace, optimism and connection."

The collection includes an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss set, mascara and brush set.

The products range from $12 to $22 and will only be available for eight weeks.

This is the second collaboration from Morphe and Coca-Cola after their original collaboration last year sold out.

“Morphe exemplifies individual expression, diversity and inclusion, making them the perfect partner for Coca-Cola. We’re so excited to partner with them on this 1971 Unity Collection,” Becky Anderson, Coca-Cola's senior licensing manager of North America, said in a press release.

The limited edition "Coca-Cola 1971: The Unity Collection" will be available at Morphe on May 11 and at Ulta starting May 30.

