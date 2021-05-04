Fire marshal addresses county court

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 2:26 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is ahead of pace with fires this year. On Tuesday, Marshall Jay Brooks updated the Smith Count Commissioner’s Court, reporting that the joint Emergency Operations Center with the City of Tyler and the county have met for more than a year dealing with issues regarding the pandemic. To date there have been 73 in-person EOC meetings and 327 virtual meetings. Brooks went on to say that costs incurred by the county from February’s Winter Storm are still being calculated and will be turned in to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Read more here.

