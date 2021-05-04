Man arrested in fatal shooting in Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 1:59 pm

JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville man is dead after being fatally shot on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, Jacksonville police and fire departments responded to a call just after noon on Myrtle Drive. Mathew W. Nock, 33, was taken to UT Health in Jacksonville, then, flown to UT Health Tyler where he later died. Police arrested Christopher M. Blackwell, 35, of Jacksonville in connection with the shooting death. Witnesses told investigators a verbal dispute took place before the incident. Blackwell was arrested at the scene and taken to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators and the Texas Rangers continue investigating the shooting.

