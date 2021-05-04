Man arrested on DWI charge for second time since fatal DWI 2017 crash

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 1:21 pm

LONGVIEW — A Longview man awaiting a trial in a fatal drunk driving wreck from 2017 was rearrested over the weekend for DUI. According to our new partner KETK, Corie Murray was arrested early Sunday morning. Online judicial records show this to be his second arrest for alleged drunk driving since the fatal crash. Murray is charged with driving while intoxicated and for two drug possession charges. Murray is accused of intoxicated manslaughter in an October 2017 wreck that killed Billie Griffin Andrews, 64, of Woodville. Murray has been released on bond. His trial is scheduled to begin May 24.

