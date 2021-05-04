Kristen Bell says Dax Shepard gave her “full privilege” to drug test him “whenever” following relapse

Kristen Bell is getting candid about how she and husband, Dax Shepard, are dealing with his substance abuse struggles.

Speaking with Self magazine, Bell, 40, shared that Shepard, 46, -- who briefly relapsed on painkillers following a motorcycle accident over the summer -- was very forthcoming in coming clean.

"I mean, he admitted it so quickly. It was like, 'I did something that I don’t want to do. I’m going down a bad road. I want help. I want your help,'" she said.

The Good Place star revealed that afterwards her husband, who was 16 years of sober from alcohol, opioids, and cocaine, gave her "full... control’s not the right word. Full privilege, maybe, to call him on anything."

"[He said,] 'You can drug-test me whenever you want. I’m going to buy some tests. I’m going to have them in the house. If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I’ll do it, no questions asked,'" Bell added.

Thus far, though, she said she hasn't had to use one.

"He’s just good at trying, and that’s all you can ask of anyone. No one’s perfect," Bell explained. "He’s proven to me that he is committed to evolving and he loves personal growth."

