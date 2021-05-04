‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ nominated for 2021 Peabody Awards

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 12:43 pm

Apple TV+

The nominees for this year's Peabody Awards have just been announced, honoring "excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and the emerging voices of our day."

Those tapped this year ranged from TV comedies like Ted Lasso and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, to dramas like HBO's Euphoria, hard-hitting documentaries like HBO's Atlanta’s Missing & Murdered: The Lost Children, and news specials centering on the battle with COVID-19, and on the racial tension in 2020 like ABC News' own 20/20 in collaboration with The Courier Journal: Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor.

There were 1,300 entries from the worlds of entertainment, news, documentaries, and podcasts and radio, and out of those, 60 were nominated.

"During an incredibly turbulent and difficult year, these nominees rose to the occasion and delivered compelling and empowering stories," said Martha Nelson, chair of the Peabody Board of Jurors.

Here are the nominations in the news and entertainment categories. A full list can be found on the award's website.

Entertainment

Euphoria Special: Part 1: Rue "Trouble Don't Last Always" - (HBO)

Gentefied - (Netflix)

I May Destroy You - (HBO)

La Llorona - (Shudder)

Small Axe - (Amazon Studios)

Ted Lasso - (Apple TV+)

The Good Lord Bird - (Showtime)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - (CBS)

Unorthodox - (Netflix)

NEWS

ABC News 20/20 in collaboration with The Courier Journal: Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor - (ABC)

Battle For Hong Kong - (PBS/GBH)

Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line - (CBS)

China Undercover - (PBS/GBH)

COVID’s Hidden Toll - (PBS/GBH)

FIRE - POWER - MONEY: Holding PG&E Accountable - (KXTV-TV)

Full Disclosure - (KNXV-TV)

Inside Idlib - (Sky News)

KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual - (KARE 11-TV)

Muslim in Trump's America - (ITV)

PBS NewsHour COVID-19 Coverage: Global Pandemic - (PBS)

PBS NewsHour: Desperate Journey - (PBS)

Policing the Police 2020 - (PBS/GBH)

Undercover in the Schools that Chain Boys - (BBC)

VICE on Showtime: Losing Ground - (Showtime)

Whose Vote Counts - (PBS/GBH)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back