Adam Sandler responds after video about his being turned away at IHOP goes viral

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 11:02 am

LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images

Last week, a hostess at a Long Island, New York IHOP went viral after she realized -- only after the fact -- that she'd turned away a hungry Adam Sandler and one of his kids.

Thanks to his COVID-19 face mask and usual schlubby athletic attire, 17-year-old hostess Dayanna Rodas only realized it was Sandler after somebody spotted him in the parking lot. She then uploaded the security video to prove it, adding a clown filter to herself on TikTok to tell the story.

"Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him [of course] leaving [because] hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP,” Rodas captioned the post, which earned more than 2.3 million likes.

"Pleaseee come back," she implored the 54-year-old former Saturday Night Live star.

On Monday evening, Sandler responded, "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes." Clearly, he isn't holding a grudge.

For the record, the Uncut Gems star has earned praise on social media for not using his celebrity to bend the rules.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back