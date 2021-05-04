American Girl brings back its original six heroine dolls for 35th anniversary

(NEW YORK) -- American Girl is celebrating its 35th birthday by reintroducing its six original characters in a special anniversary collection.

Samantha Parkington, Kirsten Larson, Molly McIntire, Felicity Merriman, Addy Walker and Josefina Montoya will inspire a new generation in their iconic outfits, complete with authentic accessories.

Each character will include their first paperback book in the series with a vintage cover. The sets come packaged in a retro-inspired American Girl doll box designed for both new and longtime collectors.

Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, said the brand's smart, courageous heroines have helped shape an entire generation of women.

"As we celebrate this major milestone, we're thrilled to recognize the very first generation of American girls who grew up with these beloved, original characters and made them the phenomenon they are today," Cygielman said.

"Knowing many of these women are now moms themselves, we look forward to creating special, multi-generational experiences for families via their shared love of the brand," she added. "We can't wait to inspire and empower this next generation with even more relevant products, immersive experiences and timeless stories."

New content and experiences are also available to American Girl fans including a new inspirational book titled Everything I Need to Know I Learned from American Girl and a digital album, American Girl Get Up and Dance, which includes 10 American Girl character-inspired songs.

On May 8, fans are invited to join American Girl for a Facebook Live birthday bash and a cupcake decorating party with Bobbie Lloyd who is the chief baking officer of Magnolia Bakery. Influencers Rachel Pitzel, Ava and Leah Clements and Zooey Miyoshi will also attend the virtual event.

