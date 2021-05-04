UT Health opens COVID-19 Recovery Clinic

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 7:47 am

TYLER — UT Health East Texas Physicians opened a COVID-19 Recovery Clinic Monday at UT Health North Campus Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the clinic is designed to treat patients who continue to experience lingering symptoms. Some still have issues like brain fog, fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste and other symptoms. The clinic has a multidisciplinary team that will screen, assess, treat and provide referrals for patients who continue to experience negative health effects.

Advanced practice registered nurse Tara Sadler said that some patients experience lingering effects, even if they did not have symptoms of COVID-19 when they had it. She said that patients can have symptoms for months after they were sick.

During your first visit, you’ll need to answer a series of questions about your symptoms and medical history.

In the future, they intend to add clinical research, as patients will have the option to enroll in studies about COVID-19.

Though the clinic opened Monday, appointments have already been pouring in. To make an appointment or get more information, call 903-877-2899.

Go Back