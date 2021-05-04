US sets pandemic-era high for air travel, over 1.6 million

Posted/updated on: May 4, 2021 at 7:47 am

DALLAS (AP) – Air travel continues to recover from the pandemic, although it’s still not close to normal. The Transportation Security Administration said that more than 1.6 million people were screened at U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday. That’s the highest number since March of last year, when the pandemic was beginning to explode across the U.S. But Sunday’s airports crowds were still 35% below the corresponding Sunday in 2019, before the pandemic. , according to TSA figures. Airlines say bookings started to pick up around mid-February, and they are optimistic about the summer vacation season as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19.

