Browns sign former Seahawks DT Malik McDowell

(CLEVELAND) -- The Cleveland Browns have signed free-agent defensive tackle Malik McDowell.

McDowell was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft but has not appeared in an NFL game after sustaining a head injury during an ATV accident that placed him on the non-football injury reserve list. He was waived by the team in 2018.

ESPN reports McDowell also was sentenced to 11 months in jail and three year's probation in 2019 in Michigan after he was charged with assault, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated after getting into a fight with two police officers during a DUI stop.

Later that year, he was found in possession of a stolen truck and was charged with receiving and concealing stolen property.

In 2017, McDowell was sentenced to 12 months probation for a DUI in Michigan, according to ESPN. In December 2017, he was arrested on disorderly conduct following an incident at an Atlanta nightclub.

Browns Executive Vice President and general manager Andrew Berry said the team was aware of McDowell's past and the team did 'extensive work' over the past few months.

"He is accountable for his actions and has had to live with the consequences for decisions earlier in his life," said Berry. "We believe Malik is in a good place, personally and medically. He has taken the necessary steps to get on a healthy path, and has learned from his experiences. Malik understands the expectations we have of him as he attempts to make our football team. He is committed to taking advantage of the support network in place to become the best version of himself—both on and off the field—and we will support him as he attempts to make his return to football."

