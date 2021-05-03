Christina Milian teams up with Shipt ahead of Mother’s Day

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 6:57 pm

A week after giving birth to her son, Kenna, Christina Milian has partnered with Shipt same-day delivery service to give her mom and others a special Mother's Day this weekend.

On Monday, the singer and actress shared an Instagram video of herself and her mom enjoying a day of self-care with scented candles and a meal prep -- all of which came in a green bag delivered by Shipt.

"Anything for Mom!" Milian wrote in the caption. "Loved surprising my mom with an at-home spa day! We got everything we needed to pamper ourselves -- from fuzzy socks to jade rollers -- delivered via @Shipt, meaning more time for we-time."

In partnership with Milian, Shipt is currently running a special $50-0ff membership discount through May 9. The service allows personal shoppers to deliver groceries and personal care items to households throughout the U.S.

"Recently, one of my shoppers was also a mother so she knew some of the things that I was asking for," said mother-of-three Milian in a statement. "She gave me really great options that not everybody would think of. So, I really liked the real-time communication."

The Shipt promo video was filmed prior to Milian giving birth to baby boy Kenna on April 24, whom she shares with her boyfriend, French singer/songwriter Matt Pokora. The couple welcomed their first son, Isaiah, in January 2020, and co-parent Milian's 10-year-old daughter, Violet Madison, whom she shares with her ex-husband, The Dream.

