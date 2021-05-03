KC Steel to perform Tuesday night on Kilgore campus

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 4:58 pm

KILGORE — The Kilgore College Department of Music and Dance announced a presentation of the college’s new steel drum ensemble, KC Steel, Tuesday at 7 p.m. The performance will take place in the main room of the Baptist Student Ministries (BSM) building on the Kilgore campus. KC’s director of bands, Brent Farmer said in a prepared statement, “Steel drums originate from Trinidad and Tobago, and have a very colorful history. The music department was able to purchase these instruments thanks to an Innovation Grant we applied for here at KC.” Traditional selections for steel drum band have been readied, as well as more contemporary pieces. The concert is free and open to the public.

Go Back