Watch first trailer for ABC’s Mike Tyson doc; ‘House of Payne’ & ‘Assisted Living’ get early renewal, & more

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 4:16 pm

ABC has unveiled a teaser for the upcoming Mike Tyson docu-series, Mike Tyson: The Knockout.

The two-part primetime event will explore Tyson's life, including his boxing career, his tumultuous personal life, his multiple controversies and his comeback. It'll also feature ABC News archival footage, and previously unaired interviews with Tyson himself. Tyson, who was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, was the youngest boxer, at age 20, to hold the title.

Part one of Mike Tyson: The Knockout premieres May 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

In other news, two of Tyler Perry's BET series have been picked up for another season, Deadline has learned. Ahead of their upcoming season premieres, BET has renewed House of Payne for a ninth season and Assisted Living for a third season. House of Payne‘s eighth season and Assisted Living‘s second are scheduled to air on Tuesday, May 25 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett's female-centric action film Gundpowder Milkshake is headed to Netflix. Deadline reports that the film, which also stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Paul Giamatti, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh and Chloe Coleman, landed at Netflix after a competitive eight-figure deal. The film follows three generations of female assassins who "fight to stop a vicious cycle of violence that has haunted their lives." A release date has yet to be announced.

Finally, fresh off of her breakout role in the Oscar-nominated Judas and the Black Messiah, Dominique Fishback is in final talks, Deadline reports, to star opposite Anthony Ramos in a new Transformers movie. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the new film will hit theaters on June 24, 2022.

