Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 4:16 pm

NBCUniversal

Saturday Night Live has just revealed that Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy will host the show later this month.

Key is no stranger to the sketch comedy game -- he was half of Key and Peele with Oscar-winner Jordan Peele after all -- but he's never hosted SNL. The musical guest for the Dolemite Is My Name co-star on May 15 will be Olivia Rodrigo, also making her first SNL appearance.

On May 22, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will also make her first appearance as host on SNL. The Golden Globe winner's musical guest will be another first-timer to Studio 8H, Grammy winner Lil Nas X.

Controversial billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will host Saturday Night Live on May 8 with Miley Cyrus as musical guest.

