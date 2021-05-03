Crowd sends alleged shooter to hospital

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 4:21 pm

RUSK COUNTY — Two people were arrested over the weekend for their involvement in a brawl holding down an alleged shooter. According to our news partner KETK, a man shot a gun into a crowd following a horse race Saturday night. Before two-off duty Rusk County Investigators could arrest the man, a crowd began assaulting him. As authorities were trying to clear out the brawl, one man is said to have taken a swing at one of the officers and a second man in the crowd tried to escape. David Gonzalez, 32, was arrested for assault on a security officer. Juan Carmelo Cerda-Martinez was arrested for evading arrest. The shooting suspects name will be released, once he is no longer being treated for injuries in the hospital and he is formally charged with the crime.

