New York’s Broadway gets the green light to reopen on May 19…but there’s a “but”

Posted/updated on: May 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm

By loosening capacity restrictions at venues in New York City starting May 19, New York's embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo has given green light for Broadway to re-open, but it's likely the Great White Way won't be back until the fall.

While Broadway theaters are among the venues that will be allowed to reopen on May 19 at full capacity, it's likely most pandemic-delayed productions simply won't be ready to raise the curtain by then, Deadline reports.

And even then, Deadline reports, "fewer than five" Broadway productions will reopen in September, but others are ramping up production as restrictions ease.

For example, Hugh Jackman's pandemic-delayed production of The Music Man will start previews at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater in December, and officially open on Feb. 10, 2022.

Productions "may make their own economic decisions" about when the lights will go on, Governor Cuomo noted noted Monday. He added, "They have to produce a play before they can sell the play, but from a capacity point of view, they can all reopen on May 19."

Broadway went dark on March 12, 2020, as the pandemic began its grip on the Big Apple.

